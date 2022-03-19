Three arrests over Stourbridge car park stabbing
Three arrests have been made after two teenage boys were stabbed.
Two boys aged 14 and 15 were taken to hospital with serious injuries after they were hurt in a car park off the Ryemarket, Stourbridge, at about 17:30 GMT on Tuesday.
The 14-year-old boy remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital, West Midlands Police said.
Three teenagers aged 16, 15 and 14 were arrested on Friday on suspicion of serious assault and robbery.
They have since been released on police bail as inquiries continue, the force added.
It said it continued to urge any witnesses to come forward.
Officers will be in Stourbridge town centre over the weekend offering reassurance to the local community, the force said.
