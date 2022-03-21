M40 lanes to close for Birmingham link road works
Lanes on the M40 link road are set to close to allow maintenance work.
A 12m-long (39ft) bridge joint is being replaced and the road resurfaced on the link road, which joins junction 3a of the M42 in Birmingham.
The week-long works are set to start on Monday, with National Highways encouraging drivers to allow more time for journeys.
A full closure of the M40 is also planned for 25 to 28 March, although diversion routes will be in place.
One lane on the northbound carriageway is set to shut from 21:00 GMT on Monday until Friday, when, from 22:00, the road will close completely until 06:00 on 28 March.
However, National Highways said it hoped to reopen the road earlier if the work was completed sooner.
Project manager Luke Marsland said: "We appreciate that road closures cause some disruption, but it is important that we carry out this work to ensure the safety of the bridge for many years to come.
"As well as replacing the bridge joint we will be resurfacing the road, which will mean smoother and even safer journeys for drivers.
"We would advise drivers to avoid the area over that weekend if possible but if not they should allow extra time for journeys and make sure they have suitable provisions with them such as a fully-charged phone and a drink."
