Pedestrian, 13, hit by car in Dudley suffers head injury
A 13-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with a head injury after being hit by a car.
He was walking at the junction of Warrens Hall Road and New Rowley Road, Dudley, at about 07:45 GMT on Friday, West Midlands Police said.
Paramedics treated him for the injury, which they said was not thought to be life-changing.
Officers spoke to the driver of the car, who remained at the scene, as well as witnesses.
