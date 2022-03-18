Commonwealth Games: Allotment users upset over car restrictions
- Published
Allotment users say they are concerned that Commonwealth Games traffic restrictions will prevent site access.
Birmingham hosts the international sporting event this summer, with Perry Barr's Alexander Stadium a focal point of the action.
But for 10 days between 22 July and 10 August, vehicles cannot be used to access Church Road in Perry Barr, home of the Walsall Road Allotments.
Games organisers say pedestrian-only access will aid visitor safety.
The allotments' manager says users feel Games organisers "don't care" about them.
Betty Farruggia said: "More than 80% of plot-holders rely on a car to get to the allotments - a lot are elderly and some have mobility problems.
"I agree the games are important but we are as well."
Cats and chickens
Plot-holders said they were worried they would not have full access when plants would need watering, and because the allotment was home to a number of chickens and cats, there were also concerns over animals' health if left unattended.
This week, Birmingham 2022, Birmingham City Council, and Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) issued maps of road arrangements, including closures around key venues, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
They show Church Road, close to Alexander Stadium, will be permit-only during the games, but there will be days when allotment plot-holders can access the site despite the permits.
There will, however, be restrictions on car access on certain days for security reasons.
Dominic Olliff, director of venues for Birmingham 2022, said organisers had been in "regular conversation" with allotment tenants.
With up to 30,000 spectators attending the Games, he said, there would be a "small number of days" when access to the allotments would be by foot to "ensure the safety of spectators, athletes, officials, and everyone else involved".
He said organisers were continuing to work with tenants to support them and make sure the animals could be fed daily.
