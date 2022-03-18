M6 closure: Long delays southbound at J7 after man's death
A man's death in a fall from a bridge has led to the closure of a junction on the M6 southbound in the West Midlands.
Junction seven has been shut since the early hours of Friday after the fatality.
The A34 has also been closed from Walsall to the junction known as Scott Arms, said West Midlands Police.
There is six miles of queuing traffic back to junction 10, at Walsall, on the M6 and congestion on the M5 northbound to the M6 southbound link road.
A diversion is in operation via the entry and exit slip roads.
Emergency crews were initially called to the scene shortly before 01:30 GMT.
Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.
