M6: Two drivers hurt in Birmingham six-vehicle crash
- Published
Two drivers have suffered potentially serious injuries in a crash involving six vehicles on the M6 in Birmingham.
The collision happened between junctions six and seven on the northbound carriageway at about 05:45 GMT, the ambulance service said.
One of those injured was driving a van and the other a car. Both have been taken to hospital.
A third person was checked at the scene and discharged, the ambulance service added.
At one stage, drivers on the M6 faced about eight miles of congestion due to the crash, National Highways said, but all lanes reopened by about 09:20 GMT.
