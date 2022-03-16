Sir Graham Vick: Late opera director's honour received by partner
The partner of renowned opera director Sir Graham Vick has received a knighthood on his behalf, eight months after his death.
Sir Graham founded the Birmingham Opera Company in 1987 and went on to work with major venues.
The 67-year-old died from complications of Covid-19 in July, six months after he learned he was to be knighted.
His civil partner, Ronald Howell, said he was "overwhelmed and proud" to collect the honour.
"At the same time [I am] monumentally sad that Graham is not here doing it himself because it is his honour," he added.
He received the knighthood from the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.
"Thousands and thousands of people have been changed by this man," said Mr Howell, and added his partner's mission was to "democratise opera".
He said he had joked with him about getting the honour and had told Sir Graham "the name will help, so take it - plus I want to be a lady".
Sir Graham's work with the Birmingham Opera Company saw him create innovative performances which aimed to reflect the city.
He put together performances in unusual locations, such as power stations, and the company won numerous awards.
