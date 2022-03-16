Tributes to West Bromwich kabaddi player killed in India
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a British kabaddi player who was killed in northern India.
Sandeep Singh Sandhu, from West Bromwich, was shot in Mallian Khurd, outside Jalandhar, in Punjab, on Monday.
Ashok Das, president of the England Kabaddi Association said he was "one of the best stoppers in the world".
The British High Commission said it was in contact with his family and providing support.
Mr Das said Mr Sandhu, also known as Sandeep Nangal Ambian, had settled in the UK 15 years ago and was married with two sons.
"He was a nice guy, he was a gentleman," he said.
Mr Das added he was a "legend" in the game of circle kabaddi, and was like the "David Beckham" of the sport.
He said he understood, on the day of his death, Mr Sandhu was not playing and was watching a kabaddi team when a car stopped close by - two or three people exited, and shot him.
"I think everybody is sad, he was the best player," he said.
He added people had been gathering outside the local police station calling for the people responsible to be arrested.
A British High Commission spokesperson said: "We are in contact with the local authorities in Punjab concerning the death of a British man and are providing consular support to his family."
Jalandhar Rural Police has been contacted for comment.
