Zechelle Reid jailed for Birmingham nightclub murder
- Published
A man who fatally stabbed a club-goer in the stomach has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years.
Jason Bentley-Morrison died hours being stabbed outside Lab11 in Digbeth on 22 August.
CCTV showed Zechelle Reid say something to the victim as he was leaving the club, causing him to hit Reid before he attacked him.
The 30-year-old, of Pugh Road, Aston, was convicted of murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday.
Reid had previously denied stabbing Mr Bentley-Morrison, who was a director of a number of rental property companies.
The CCTV captured a fight between the two men outside the club in Oxford Street which police said showed Reid lunge out with a knife injuring 25-year-old Mr Bentley-Morrison, causing him to collapse.
He was treated by medics at the scene, but died later the same day at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse, from West Midlands Police said there was no evidence that the victim knew his killer.
Mr Bentley-Morrison's family previously paid tribute to him saying his "positive and passionate outlook on life was inspiring and infectious".
