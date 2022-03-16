Stourbridge man rammed crowd after shooting love rival with BB gun
- Published
A man has been jailed for five years, after shooting his love rival with a BB gun and ramming a crowd outside a pub, hitting a heavily pregnant woman.
Jack Richardson, 25, from Stourbridge, fired the imitation firearm at his ex-partner's new boyfriend before driving into him, police said.
He then tried to reverse into him a second time, but instead hit a crowd near the Gigmill pub on 18 June.
The pregnant woman underwent surgery, while the new partner broke his ankle.
Two other people sustained minor injuries and the whole incident "took place within the space of around five minutes", West Midlands Police said.
The pregnant woman was left trapped under the Volvo, but thankfully "both mum and baby are now doing well", the force added.
Richardson, from West Street, Stourbridge, abandoned his car at the pub and ran off, before handing himself in to police two days later.
He was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court, after admitting two charges of causing grievous bodily harm without intent, two counts of actual bodily harm and possession of an imitation firearm with intent.
Richardson also pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis, and driving a vehicle without insurance or a licence.
He was given a restraining order and banned from driving for four years.
