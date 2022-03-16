BBC News

Stourbridge: Boys taken to hospital after car park stabbings

Police were called to the scene shortly before 17:30 GMT

Two teenage boys have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed.

West Midlands Police said they were called to a multi-storey car park off Ryemarket in Stourbridge shortly before 17:30 GMT on Tuesday.

A cordon was put in place and the ambulance service also attended the scene.

The force said it would be reviewing CCTV to establish who was involved and speaking to witnesses.

A cordon was put in place

