Tributes to father-to-be killed in Handsworth collision
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a father-to-be who died when his motorbike collided with a car.
Doushane Lewis, 20, was involved in a crash at the junction of Hutton Road and Crompton Road in Handsworth, Birmingham on 5 March.
West Midlands Police said he was treated at the scene, but died a short time later.
Mr Lewis's family said he was "forever in our hearts" and would never be forgotten.
In a statement released through the force, Mr Lewis' family added: "Brother, son, father-to-be.
"We love you Doushane."
At the time of the crash, police said the driver of the car had been questioned.
The force said investigations are ongoing and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
