Refuse workers in Solihull announce strike action dates
Refuse workers in Solihull are to go on strike for a week at the end of March.
GMB union members say they will not work from Monday 28 March until Friday 1 April.
Amey, the private firm contracted by Solihull Council to deliver the services, said it was "extremely disappointed" with the ballot outcome.
Workers have been offered a 4.2% pay rise on top of a previous increased offer and benefits, Amey said.
"This offer came on top of a pay increase of between 6% and 12% for drivers in Solihull in October, and in the last 12 months we have enhanced employee benefits, increased paid leave and life insurance," a spokesman for Amey said.
"We remain committed to positive industrial relations with GMB and hope that an agreement can still be met to avoid industrial strike action later this month.
"We are confident with a total workforce of over 280 people, that despite the proposed action we will be able to deliver our services without significant disruption to our client Solihull MBC and its residents."
More than 86,000 homes will be affected, the GMB union has said, after 84% of those who took part in the ballot chose to back the action.
