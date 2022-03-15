Brownhills Tesco death: Man found injured on car park dies
A man in his 50s has died after being found injured on a Tesco car park.
He was found in a critical condition outside the supermarket in Brownhills, West Midlands, at about 17:00 GMT on Monday.
He was treated at the scene by paramedics but the man was confirmed dead at the scene.
His death is being treated as unexplained, said West Midlands Police, which asked for any witnesses to come forward.
