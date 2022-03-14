Birmingham treatment delays did not contribute to girl's death
By Michele Paduano
BBC Midlands health correspondent
- Published
Delays in the treatment of a five-year-old girl did not contribute to her death, an inquest has found.
Maryama Hussein died last October from a brain swelling caused by a severe form of a condition called ADEM, Birmingham Coroner's Court heard.
Senior coroner Louise Hunt concluded that Maryama died from natural causes.
But she identified delays at Birmingham Children's Hospital's A&E and in moving Maryama to intensive care.
The hospital said it was conducting a review of its operating procedures around consultant care.
Maryama, a normally healthy child, became ill with a tummy ache on 25 September, the remote hearing was told.
By 29 September, her condition had worsened. Her mother said the last time she spoke to her was 05:30 BST when she said: "Mum, I am feeling dizzy, I can't walk downstairs."
Wrongly assessed
The family said they could not get a GP appointment until noon. The GP told them to go to the children's hospital's emergency department, the inquest heard.
At busy times in A&E, children are checked to see how quickly they need to be seen properly, but Maryama was wrongly assessed and it was nearly two hours before she was seen again and carried through to the resuscitation room.
Emergency doctor Bridget Wilson twice gave drugs for two possible seizures, but said it was not clear whether she was having fits.
Brain specialist Professor Rajat Gupta told the inquest he wanted to carry out an MRI scan, but there was no availability that night.
The MRI was eventually done by 14:00 on 30 September.
The scan and a lumbar puncture confirmed ADEM - Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis - a condition where the immune system attacks the myelin sheath that surrounds the nerves.
Professor Gupta said it normally cured itself, but steroids are given and this began around 19:00.
During the day, the inquest heard there had been several discussions around admitting Maryama into the intensive care unit (ITU).
The situation became critical at about 03:30 on 1 October when her seizures started again.
Dr Mark Russell said there was debate among staff whether her movements were dystonia - muscle contractions - or brain seizures.
He said work was planned to change ward practices, which could help in the future.
"We are putting in an independent party 'fresh eyes' if there are any conflicts about whether a patient should or should not go to intensive care," he said.
Maryama was taken to ITU at 09:20 for seizure suppression, but continued to decline.
'Sincere sympathies'
Summing up, Ms Hunt said she was satisfied ADEM caused the brain swelling that led to Maryama's death and not the seizures.
"The lack of treatment under investigation did not cause or contribute to her death on the balance of probability, but it is important that these concerns have been identified," she said.
After the hearing, Dr Fiona Reynolds, chief medical officer for Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust, said: "We would like to share our sincere sympathies with the family at the sad death of Maryama and reassure them that we will act on what they have told us we could have been done differently in her care."
The family's solicitor Sharon Banga said: "We are concerned about the processes that have been highlighted.
"Whilst we respect the coroner's findings, we will be engaging our own experts and investigating further."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk