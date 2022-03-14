Car stopped on M5 near West Bromwich for wood pile
- Published
A car has been stopped on the M5 after it was spotted carrying what appeared to be a shed on its roof.
"It's a miracle this didn't fall off causing injury to anyone and a danger to other road users," Central Motorway Policing Group (CMPG) tweeted.
Police said the driver was reported and "vehicle prohibited" after the incident close to junction one of the motorway, near West Bromwich, West Midlands.
CMPG's post was popular on social media with people leaving jokes and comments.
One suggested it brought a new meaning to the term "shed load" while another suggested the driver might "take a fence".