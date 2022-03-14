BBC News

Car stopped on M5 near West Bromwich for wood pile

Published
Image source, CMPG
Image caption,
The car was seen near junction one of the M5, close to West Bromwich

A car has been stopped on the M5 after it was spotted carrying what appeared to be a shed on its roof.

"It's a miracle this didn't fall off causing injury to anyone and a danger to other road users," Central Motorway Policing Group (CMPG) tweeted.

Police said the driver was reported and "vehicle prohibited" after the incident close to junction one of the motorway, near West Bromwich, West Midlands.

CMPG's post was popular on social media with people leaving jokes and comments.

One suggested it brought a new meaning to the term "shed load" while another suggested the driver might "take a fence".

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics