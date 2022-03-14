Great Barr fatal crash: Man dies and two injured
A man died and two others were injured when two cars crashed in the West Midlands.
It happened on the A4041 Queslett Road, in Great Barr, beside the Asda supermarket, in the early hours of Sunday, said the ambulance service.
The driver of one of the cars was initially trapped in the crash, which happened at 03:40 GMT, and died at the scene, said a spokesman.
The two men in the other car were taken to hospital as a precaution.
Their injuries are not believed to be serious.
