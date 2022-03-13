Bartley Green stabbing: Police name victim as Steven McCarran
A man who was fatally stabbed in a Birmingham street has been named by police.
Steven McCarran suffered multiple stab wounds during a suspected altercation between two men in Grazebook Croft, Bartley Green, on Friday.
The 51-year-old, who lived locally, was pronounced dead at the scene, West Midlands Police said.
Officers have been given more time to question a 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder.
Det Insp Jim Mahon said: "Our thoughts are with Mr McCarran's family. Clearly they are shocked at what's happened and we are supporting them however we can.
"We are continuing to make good progress with the investigation: we have searched more premises for evidence and seized CCTV of vital importance.
"We're still appealing for information and I'd urge anyone who believes they may be able to help our investigation to please get in touch."
