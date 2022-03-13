Man arrested after two teenagers stabbed in Birmingham city centre
A man has been arrested after two teenagers were stabbed in Birmingham city centre.
The 18 and 19 year olds were injured during an outbreak of disorder on Corporation Street and Priory Queensway on Thursday.
They remain in hospital with serious injuries, West Midlands Police said.
A man police were seeking over the incident handed himself into a police station for questioning and has since been released on bail.
Nine others were arrested after the stabbings on suspicion of violent disorder and attempted murder.
Five were released facing no further action and the remaining four, aged 24, 20, 20 and 17, have now been released on conditional bail.
Detectives said they suspect other people were involved in the fight and police enquiries were continuing.
