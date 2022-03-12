'Dramatic scene' after fire rips through Bromsgrove coaches
- Published
Up to 20 coaches and buses have been destroyed in a fire at a coach hire company.
The fire spread through vehicles belonging to Kev's Coaches in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, on Friday evening.
The buses were outside but parked close together and the fire spread rapidly, Amy Bailey, from Hereford and Worcester Fire Service, said.
Crews remain at the depot while investigations into the cause begin.
Up to 70 firefighters were called to the scene in Birmingham Road when the fire started at 22:00 GMT.
They were met with an "intensive" blaze which they managed to bring under control very quickly, Ms Bailey said.
"It's interesting to see it in the daylight today compared to when we saw it last night fully ablaze," she said.
Green Watch just returned from large fire at Lydiate Ash with @HWfire pic.twitter.com/bc7b4MhRpK— Northfield Fire Station (@WMFSNorthfield) March 12, 2022
"There's a lot more vehicles than we were able to look at [last night], a lot of vehicles that have been 100% damaged by fire.
"It's quite a dramatic scene."
She said the business owners were upset by what had happened.
"It's terrible to see and we'll be trying to help them and support them as much as we can," she added.
"It's quite complex because of the extent of the damage here and we'll be there throughout the day and it will be an ongoing investigation."
Crews from West Midlands Fire Service assisted. No-one was hurt.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk