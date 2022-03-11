Nine arrested over double stabbing in Birmingham city centre
Nine people have been arrested after two teenagers were stabbed in Birmingham city centre.
Disorder broke out among a large group of youths by a fast foot outlet on Corporation Street and Priory Queensway at about 14:30 GMT on Thursday.
The victims, aged 18 and 19, remain in hospital with serious injuries.
The arrests were on suspicion of violent disorder and attempted murder and five people have since been released with no further action.
The remaining four, one aged 24, two aged 20 and one 17, remain in custody, West Midlands Police said.
Detectives have also released a CCTV image of a man they wish to trace in connection with the incident and have urged him to contact the force.
The outbreak of violence led to Section 60 powers - which temporarily allows officers to stop and search people - to be enforced, and a knife, screwdriver and a small quantity of Class B drugs were seized from 47 searches, a spokesperson said.
Supt Jim Munro said: "We don't take the decision to use these powers lightly, but in the right circumstances and with the support of the community, it can be a useful tool.
"Two young men have been seriously injured and we're working hard to understand why this happened and who was responsible."
