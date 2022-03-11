Harry Potter: Illuminated 15ft wands tour arrives in Birmingham
A series of 15ft (4.6m) magic wands based on devices used in the Harry Potter film franchise have been placed in Birmingham.
They have been installed outside the Bullring on the second stop of a UK tour of the installation.
Each night until Thursday the wands will create a lightshow in time to music from the movies.
Warner Bros said Birmingham, along with the other four locations, was picked after a public poll.
The statues are from The World of Harry Potter in Hertfordshire and Paul Harris, wand choreographer for the films, said fans would enjoy seeing them.
"They are exact replicas of the character's wands in the films. They are really spectacular," he said.
The wands, promoting the April release of the new spin-off Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore movie, started off in Hull and will go on to visit Stoke-on-Trent and Reading.
