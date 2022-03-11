Bartley Green stabbing: Man dies after being attacked in street
A man has been stabbed to death in a street in Birmingham.
Police were called to Grazebrook Croft, Bartley Green, at 11:20 GMT on Friday and said the victim, thought to be in his early 50s, died at the scene.
They are still identifying the man and said a manhunt was under way for his attacker. They do not know why he was targeted, West Midlands Police added.
Grazebrook Croft and Bigwood Drive have been sealed off until at least Saturday while investigations continue.
Residents will be allowed out of their homes but may need to be escorted by officers.
The police drone has been in operation collecting images and CCTV is being reviewed. Police are also speaking to residents but urged anyone with information to get in touch.
