Man's sight at risk after Walsall drive-by paintball attack
- Published
A man has been shot in the body and face with paintball pellets and is in danger of losing his sight in one eye police said.
The victim, in his 40s, was hit as repeated shots were fired from a dark-coloured vehicle in the attack in Walsall on Saturday night.
It happened at about 21:15 GMT on Wednesbury Road, near the junction with Bescot Crescent.
Police said a woman was also struck, but was not seriously hurt.
Shots were believed to have been fired from the car as it travelled along Wednesbury Road between 20:30 and 21:30.
West Midlands Police said it was treating the incidents as random attacks and is asking for any witnesses to come forward.
