Teenagers stabbed in Birmingham attacks
Two teenage boys have been stabbed in attacks in Birmingham.
The assaults happened in the city centre at about 14:30 GMT on Thursday, West Midlands Police said.
The boys have been taken to hospital with serious injuries. A fast foot outlet on Corporation Street and a scene on Priory Queensway have been sealed off.
Several youths have been arrested and will be questioned on suspicion of attempted murder, detectives said.
Section 60 powers, giving officers extra stop-and-search powers, have been put in place, the force added.
