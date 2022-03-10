'Cars roll up' to support Polish church appeal in Dudley
People have been coming "day after day" to support an appeal in aid of Ukrainian refugees, according to pastors at a church.
Dudley Community Church posted a plea for help on social media on Saturday to help those fleeing the Russian invasion.
"Within a couple of hours, we had about 70 cars roll up," pastor Joe Hayes said.
The essential items donated are set to go to Poland.
The church has a mixed English/Polish congregation and, with many refugees escaping Ukraine for Poland, pastors felt the need to send aid.
"We are in danger of a humanitarian crisis, that is why we are quickly reacting, mobilising, we are highly motivated to help," Paulina Jasyrzębska said.
The donated items include sleeping bags and children's toys and, after six days, are enough to fill about three large vans.
Mr Hayes said they have been amazed at the response as "people have been coming day after day".
"It just shows in a crisis like this, the goodness of people comes out," he added.
