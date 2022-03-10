Zechelle Reid convicted of Birmingham nightclub stabbing
A man has been found guilty of murder after a stabbing outside a nightclub in Birmingham.
James Bentley-Morrison was killed in the early hours of 22 August on Oxford Street, Digbeth.
Police said CCTV footage showed a fight break out outside Lab11, before the 25-year-old was stabbed in the stomach.
Zechelle Reid, 30, was convicted of murder after a trial at Birmingham Crown Court. He is due to be sentenced on Wednesday.
Reid, of Pugh Road, Aston, had previously denied stabbing Mr Bentley-Morrison, but West Midlands Police said the CCTV footage showed the defendant waiting to get into the nightclub at around 03:00 GMT before apparently making a comment to Mr Bentley-Morrison, which caused the victim to hit him.
Moments later, officers said Reid lunged out with a knife and stabbed Mr Bentley-Morrison, which caused him to collapse.
In a statement, the victim's family said: "Jason's positive and passionate outlook on life was inspiring and infectious to everyone he encountered."
Mr Bentley-Morrison was treated by medics at the scene, but died later the same day at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse, who led the investigation, said: "We may never know what was said to Jason in the moments before his death."
She added there was no evidence that the victim knew his killer, but said the fist fight had "very quickly become a violent murder, all because one of those involved, Reid, decided to use a knife".
