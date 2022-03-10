Oldbury woman delivers grandchild and welcomes another on same day
A woman has described the moment she had to deliver her grandson, just hours before a second grandchild was born.
Pam Bassi from Oldbury in the West Midlands delivered baby Kayden at 00:45 GMT on 26 February at her home.
Less than six hours later, granddaughter Shinyah was born at Birmingham City Hospital.
The new grandmother said she was still in a "state of shock", but grateful ambulance crews arrived in time to cut the umbilical cord.
"My oldest boy, Sunny, and his wife Nav, had gone to the hospital a few hours earlier thinking the baby was coming," she said.
However, her daughter-in-law was not dilated enough and was sent back home. Soon she was in pain again.
"I rang 999 for help, but within seconds the baby's head and shoulders suddenly started to appear.
"The baby kept coming really quickly, so I helped him out the rest of the way and then wrapped him up in towels."
Ms Bassi is more at home at her restaurant and cocktail bar on Broad Street, in Birmingham, but said she had little choice but to try her hand as a midwife.
She said both her and her daughter-in-law were in shock, but luckily her son Sunny was on the phone to the hospital while the delivery happened, to ensure ambulances arrived to cut the umbilical cord and take mother and baby to City Hospital.
To the family's surprise also at City Hospital was Ms Bassi's youngest son and his wife, who welcomed their first child, a healthy baby girl called Shinyah.
Ms Bassi said: "I am still traumatised, but very happy as well. I obviously had the experience of my two sons being born, but this was the first time I've delivered a baby."
Both mothers and babies are doing well.
