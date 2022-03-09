Revolver Records pulls releases from Russian market amid Ukraine war
The owner of a record label has started pulling his company's releases out of the Russian market in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
Revolver Records, started by Paul Birch more than 40 years ago, has released albums by the Stone Roses, Leo Sayer, The Scorpions and Jane's Addiction.
The company is now deciding whether to stop all sales or donate proceeds from sales in Russia to refugee charities.
Mr Birch, of Wolverhampton, has urged leading music moguls to do the same.
"Music generally leads the way when it comes to ethics, but in the Ukrainian war it's sports and not music leading the way," he said.
"In fact, music seems to be lagging behind.
"Shouldn't more assets be seized, given the war in Ukraine and the government's proclamation on sanctions against those close to Vladimir Putin?"
The Association for Independent Music (AIM) is holding a conference this week, and Revolver has offered to sponsor a debate on the position music should take.
Mr Birch received the British Empire Medal (BEM) for Services to Music in the 2020 Queen's Birthday Honours.
The news comes as Universal Music Group said it is "suspending all operations in Russia" and closing its offices in the country "effective immediately".
The music corporation joins other big businesses and brands, including Coca-Cola, Starbucks and McDonald's, who have announced the move in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
