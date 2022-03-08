Derlano Samuels murder: Man convicted after stabbing teenager
- Published
A man who repeatedly stabbed a wounded teenager after chasing him into a shop has been convicted of murder.
Derlano Samuels, 17, was stabbed in the street by Cam'Ron Dunn in Cape Hill, Smethwick, on 1 May 2021, police said.
Police said what caused "horrifying violence" was not clear. Dunn, 19, is due to be sentenced on 13 May at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
Derlano suffered multiple stab wounds, including one which left the tip of the knife embedded in his head.
The teenager was stabbed twice in the street and was chased by Dunn into Waterloo Road, where he tried to take refuge in the shop, but was followed inside and cornered in a storeroom.
There he was stabbed repeatedly by Dunn, from Sketchley Close in Smethwick, before the knifeman fled.
Derlano managed to leave the shop and got into a car parked outside, which was driven away.
Minutes later officers found him lying on the ground in Heath Street by the vehicle after it was reported as having crashed.
The teenager was rushed to hospital, but was pronounced dead.
A post mortem showed he had died from a stab wound to his chest and revealed he had suffered multiple stab wounds to his body.
Dunn has pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon.
Police stated the "brutality of this attack is shocking".
Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse said: "Derlano was stabbed in the street and then clearly tried to flee from his attacker. He was pursued by Dunn and subjected to a further vicious knife attack when he was cornered.
"What caused this horrifying violence to be unleashed isn't clear."
In a statement issued through police, Derlano's family said he "was a happy, positive, thoughtful and kind-hearted person".
They added: "His life was taken from him before his 18th birthday in a senseless act at the hands of another.
"Knife crime is a pandemic in the UK, the impact ripples through families and communities and cannot be underestimated."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk