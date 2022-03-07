Child neglect arrest after Birmingham baby dies
A woman has been arrested after the death of a two-month-old girl.
The infant died at an address on Aintree Grove, Shard End, Birmingham, at about 03:00 GMT on Wednesday, West Midlands Police said.
The 37-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and released on bail.
Police said their investigation was continuing and they appealed for anyone with information for their detectives to contact them.
