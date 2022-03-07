Stourbridge shooting: Second man charged with murder
A second man has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting.
John Jones, 36, died of a gunshot wound on Caslon Crescent, Stourbridge, on 25 February. Another man suffered a stab injury.
Ravi Talware, 31, is due before Wolverhampton magistrates charged with murder and attempted murder.
He was arrested in Edgbaston Park Road, Birmingham, and is also charged with possession of a shotgun and perverting the course of justice, police said.
Det Insp Laura Harrison, from West Midlands Police, said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Jones' family at this difficult time.
"They have been fully updated with this latest development and continue to be supported by our specialist officers."
The 26 year-old who was stabbed has since been discharged from hospital, the force said.
Kevin Waldron, 40, from Leonard Road, Wollaston, has previously appeared in court on the same four charges.
