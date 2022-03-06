Sutton Park: Women stuck in mud saved by police drone
Two women who got stuck in mud in boggy parkland have been rescued after they were spotted by a police drone.
The two 23-year-olds were trapped, with mud up to their knees, for 30 minutes in the "pitch black" in Sutton Park in Birmingham, West Midlands Police said.
A friend called the police to help find the pair, who were visiting from Bristol, and they were found using the drone's heat-camera.
The force said they gave officers a "big hug" when they were rescued.
Sergeant Keith Bennett said: "They were unfamiliar with the area, stuck in boggy ground and it was pitch black…it would have been a scary situation for anyone."
Their phone batteries were running low, he said, but they were able to call a friend at about 18:20 GMT during the incident on 3 March.
The drone was used because it was able to cover a large expanse of ground.
"It was a lovely moment to see one of them giving the officer a hug on the relief of being found." Sgt Bennet said.
