Motorcyclist, 20, dies after collision with car
A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a car.
The crash happened near the junction of Hutton Road and Crompton Road in the Handsworth area of Birmingham just after 15:30 GMT on Saturday.
West Midlands Police said the man, 20, was treated at the roadside, but died before he reached hospital.
The driver of the car has been questioned by the police and the road was closed while investigations were carried out.
