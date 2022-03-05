Second man arrested after fatal shooting in Birmingham
- Published
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal shooting.
John Jones, 36, died of a gunshot wound on Caslon Crescent, Stourbridge, on 25 February.
A 31-year-old man was arrested at an address on Edgbaston Park Road, Birmingham, and remains in custody.
Another man Kevin Waldron, 40, from Wollaston, has appeared in court charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a shotgun.
He is also charged with perverting the course of justice.
West Midlands Police said the shooting happened at about 19:40 GMT.
Another man aged 26, was injured after being stabbed, but has since been discharged from hospital, the force said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk