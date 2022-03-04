Bloxwich canal death: Boy, four, dies after falling into water
- Published
A four-year-old boy has died after falling into a canal in the West Midlands.
Police were alerted to a child in water off Razorbill Way, Bloxwich, at about 12:15 GMT.
He was pulled from the canal by officers but despite efforts to revive him he later died at Birmingham Children's Hospital, West Midlands Police said.
There are no suspicious circumstances, it added.
"Our thoughts are with his family, and the rest of the community, at this deeply distressing time," a spokesman said.
The ambulance service said it sent paramedics and the Midlands Air Ambulance to the scene where they found the child in a critical condition.
