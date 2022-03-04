Solihull bin collectors vote for strike action in pay dispute
Refuse collectors in Solihull have voted to go on strike in a dispute over pay.
More than 86,000 homes will be affected, the GMB union said, after 84% of those who took part in the ballot chose to back the action.
The workforce is employed by Amey, a private firm contracted by Solihull Council to deliver the services.
The company said it increased pay for Solihull waste teams last year, when it became a Real Living Wage employer.
About 100 workers are believed to be members of the union.
Dave Warwick, GMB Organiser, said: "Amey has backed them into a corner by refusing to negotiate - and they are angry.
"These refuse collectors know what they are worth. They've worked right through the pandemic and now they want to be paid at least the industry average."
No date has yet been set for the start of the strike action and Mr Warwick said it could still be avoided if an improved pay offer was made.
Amey has been contacted for further comment.
When the strike ballot was first called, it said as well as a pay rise, it had improved employee benefits, including raising annual leave entitlement and increasing sick pay benefits.
Solihull Council said the matter was for Amey and its workforce, and it would be inappropriate for the local authority to comment.
