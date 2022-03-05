Birmingham Commonwealth Games: Last chance to join talent search
A talent search for hosts and announcers at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer is coming to a close.
People wishing to take part and maybe become a future presenting star have until midnight on Sunday to submit an application.
Organisers are looking for 20 talented local people who live, work or study in the West Midlands.
Successful applicants will be paid and receive full training and support.
TV presenter, Radzi Chinyanganya, who was part of a similar talent search ahead of the London 2012 Olympic Games, said the opportunity was a "no brainer" and would be an unforgettable experience.
"Whilst I was at university, London 2012 announced they were going to have live sport presentation and the presenters they wanted didn't necessarily have to have any experience," he said.
"I thought it was too good to be true, but I applied and not only was it the most enjoyable 10 days of my life, but it confirmed that I absolutely wanted to present for a living. Having had that experience, it meant that I was taken seriously."
Applicants need to be professional and enthusiastic, as well as being aged 18 or over, and be available for the full duration of the competition and rehearsal and workshop dates, organisers said.
The Games kick-off in Birmingham on 28 July and run until 8 August.