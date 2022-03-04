Druids Heath: Woman dies and four injured in bus crash
A driver has died after her car was involved in a crash with a bus in Birmingham.
It happened on Druids Lane, in Druids Heath, at about 01:30 GMT on Friday.
The 51-year-old died at the scene and two teenagers, who were also in the car, were taken to hospital, although their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
West Midlands Police said two people on the bus had also received minor injuries.
Many roads in the area have been closed as police continued to carry out a forensic examination of the scene.
The woman was driving a BMW X1 and police are appealing for any witnesses or those with dashcam footage to come forward.
