Man charged with murder of Kenneth Ford in Birmingham
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a 30-year-old at a house of multiple occupancy.
Kenneth Ford was found collapsed at an address in Colebrook Road, Birmingham, at 18:00 GMT on Monday.
Gary O'Neil, 30, of Kenilworth Road, Handsworth, was remanded in custody at Birmingham Magistrates' Court earlier and is due at the city's Crown court on Monday.
It is unclear how Mr Ford died, said West Midlands Police.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place.
Mr Ford's family said in a statement he was a "lovely man with a heart of gold".
"He would give anything to anyone and none of us can understand why he was taken so young."
