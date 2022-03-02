Lisa Potts: Freedom of Wolverhampton honour for machete heroine
- Published
A former nursery teacher who protected children from a man with a machete has been awarded the freedom of the city of Wolverhampton.
Lisa Potts was badly injured when she shielded her pupils from harm at St Luke's Primary School in Wolverhampton in July 1996.
She said: "I feel really honoured, especially as I've lived and worked in Wolverhampton all of my life."
Mayor Greg Brackenridge said the award was also for her years of charity work.
Ms Potts was seriously injured when the nursery was attacked by Horrett Campbell, a paranoid schizophrenic who was detained by a judge indefinitely in a secure hospital after the attack.
He had lived near the school and leapt a fence with the blade, injuring three children and three women, as well as Ms Potts.
Ms Potts said: "I didn't really think about it, it was very much a fight or flight experience and thankfully I was there to fight."
She said the attack remained a "vivid memory", but added: "Obviously I had severe injuries, but thankfully we all survived."
In the years since, Ms Potts has received a number of awards for her bravery, including the George Medal.
Talking about her latest honour, she said: "I was very shocked to receive a call to say I was going to receive it, especially as it was 26 years on from the events."
Mr Brackenridge said: "It should have been much sooner, but this is in recognition not only of the extraordinary bravery that Lisa showed on that day.... but also for the 26 years of relentless charity work that she's done."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk