Tributes as father dies after Birmingham hit-and-run
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a father-of-four who died more than a month after a hit-and-run.
Shiraz Ali Khan, 41, died in hospital on Friday, after he was hit by a blue Renault Clio on Highgate Road, Birmingham at about 06:30 GMT on 24 January.
His family said he was "loved deeply" and described him as "the warmth of our home".
West Midlands Police has reissued its appeal for witnesses to the collision.
Mr Khan's family said he was a doting father and "everyone's favourite uncle".
"His affection, his unwavering strength and his quiet selflessness will forever be the foundations of our lives," they said.
"Shiraz truly was the warmth of our home. He leaves behind four young children, who should not have had to deal with his loss so soon in life."
A 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice has been released under investigation, the force said.
It has appealed for anyone who may have seen the car involved in the collision stop near the Joseph Chamberlain College, where the driver got out and inspected the scene.
"We know the driver pulled up on Belgrave Middleway, about 100m [0.6mi] away from the collision, and got out and spent time walking around and examining the car," said Det Sgt Paul Hughes.
"So if you saw the blue Clio parked by the college you may have key information and we want to hear from you."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk