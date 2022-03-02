Men found dead in Edgbaston tower block car park
Two men have been found dead in a car park at the foot of a tower block in Birmingham.
Police said the men's bodies were discovered at Wickets Tower on Wyatt Close, near Edgbaston cricket ground on Pershore Road, at about 07:40 GMT.
They were confirmed dead at the scene and are yet to be formally identified, West Midlands Police said.
Detectives are treating their deaths as unexplained and have closed the car park for investigations.
The force appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
