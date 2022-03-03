Commonwealth Games baton relay reaches halfway mark
The Queen's Baton Relay has reached the halfway mark of its journey around 72 Commonwealth nations and territories.
After setting off from Buckingham Palace in October, the baton reached its milestone in Niue in the South Pacific after visiting the Pacific Islands.
It will then go on to visit New Zealand to celebrate Commonwealth Day, before heading to Australia.
The 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games is due to open on 28 July.
The relay officially began on 7 October when the Queen placed her message to the Commonwealth in the baton, which was designed by Coventry-based artist Laura Nyahuye.
On day 147 of its 294-day journey, the baton visited Matapa Chasm, in Niue, known locally as the King's Bathing Hole as it used to be frequented by Niue royalty, organisers said.
Maru Talagi, President of Niue Island Sports and Commonwealth Games Association said: "It is such an honour to have been able to host the Queen's Baton Relay during its landmark celebration of being halfway through its journey.
"I have enjoyed seeing the relay so far and I am excited to see how the remaining countries and territories welcome the baton."
Lisa Hampton, head of the relay, said she had been "constantly amazed" by the events and activities the various Commonwealth Games Associations have organised to celebrate the arrival of the baton.
"Being halfway through the Queen's Baton Relay is such an incredible landmark to reach," she said.
"This is bigger than just the numbers, it's about the remarkable individuals we've met as Baton-bearers, and the captivating stories told from communities visited that are testament to the success of this journey so far."
The relay will officially end at the Games' opening ceremony on 28 July when the Queen or her representative, will read out her message.
