Man arrested in Glasgow on suspicion of Birmingham murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 30-year-old died in a house of multiple occupancy.
West Midlands Police said he had been found collapsed at the address in Colebrook Road, Birmingham, at 18:00 GMT on Monday.
A post-mortem examination will be held later this week, the force said.
Another 30-year-old man, known to the victim, was arrested in Glasgow and will be brought to the West Midlands for questioning, it said.
The force said a forensic examination was taking place at the Birmingham property.
The victim's family has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, it said.
