Muhammed Sohail: Murder arrest after man shot dead in car
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal shooting.
Muhammed Sohail, 25, was found with gunshot wounds in a car on Wright Road in Saltley, Birmingham, at 00:45 GMT on 19 February.
The 35-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday in Chelmsley Wood, Solihull, West Midlands Police said.
A 34-year-old woman was arrested in Sheldon on suspicion of assisting an offender and both remain in custody for questioning, the force added.
Mr Sohail's family previously said they felt "great sadness and despair" following his death.
Det Insp Adam Jobson said the arrests were a "significant development" in the police investigation.
"He was a young man who should have had his life ahead of him, and we remain determined to get answers for his family," he said.
"We've carried out extensive enquiries but we remain keen to hear from anyone with information who can assist us in getting justice for Mr Sohail.
