Girl found in critical condition at Solihull sports centre
A teenage girl is in hospital after being found in a "critical condition" at a leisure centre.
The girl was given specialist trauma care at North Solihull Sports Centre, in Conway Road, Solihull, before being taken to hospital.
Paramedics were called to a medical emergency at the centre on Monday evening, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
North Solihull Sports Centre has said it is closed "until further notice".
The girl was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital.
"Due to unforeseen circumstances, the centre will be closed until further notice. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we will contact all customers when the centre is due to reopen again," a statement on the sports centre's website said.
The centre hosts a 120-station gym, a 33m (108ft) swimming pool and also has group fitness studios.
