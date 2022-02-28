Stourbridge: Murder arrest over fatal shooting
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal shooting.
West Midlands Police said officers were called to Caslon Crescent, Stourbridge, by the ambulance service at about 19:40 GMT on Friday
A 36-year-old man died from gunshot wounds, while a 26-year-old man required hospital treatment after being stabbed, but has since been discharged, the force said.
A 40-year-old man remains in police custody, it added.
Det Insp Laura Harrison said: "My thoughts are with the family and friends of these men.
"The arrest is a significant development as our investigation continues.
"I'd urge anyone with any information, who hasn't already spoken to us, to get in touch as soon as possible."
