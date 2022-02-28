Ukraine conflict: Bearded Broz volunteers issue clothing appeal
A community group which delivered thousands of food parcels during the pandemic has appealed for clothes to help Ukrainians fleeing the war.
The Bearded Broz volunteer group is urging people to donate clothing for those crossing the border into Poland.
Imran Hameed, who set up the group in Smethwick, West Midlands, in 2017, said "anything and everything", including coats and shoes, were needed.
He had his first donation within an hour of beginning the appeal earlier.
"Our fellow human beings are in trouble. They're trying to flee the war," he said.
The UN said on Sunday about 368,000 refugees had left Ukraine since the conflict began.
Mr Hameed said they initially hoped to fill a 7.5 tonne container, adding powdered baby formula and nappies were among items needed.
"We are liaising with the charities on the ground. We're going to be partnering with other people," he said.
"Either we'll be taking this ourselves or hitching a ride with somebody else who is sending a container over."
Donations can be taken to the organisation's depot in Crystal Drive, Smethwick.
The group, which is supported by hundreds of volunteers, also delivered food to Grenfell Tower survivors in 2017 and helped clear the streets during Birmingham's bin strikes the same year.
