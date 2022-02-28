Birmingham man threw firearm out of window during police raid
A man who threw a live firearm out of a window during a police raid has been jailed for almost 10 years.
The loaded gun was found in a jacket pocket along with a packet of drugs that Khalid Khan, 21, had thrown from a flat in Rubery, Bromsgrove, last year.
Khan, of Bacchus Road in Birmingham, admitted possessing a firearm and ammunition as well as crack cocaine at the city's crown court in December.
Returning to the court earlier, he was jailed for nine years and nine months.
The gun was a blank-firing handgun that had been converted to fire live ammunition. The National Crime Agency (NCA) said they investigated Khan during a probe into a suspected organised crime group supplying firearms in the West Midlands.
"Khalid Khan was effectively caught red handed in possession of a deadly weapon, and didn't seem worried by the fact there was a young child living in the same property," Mick Pope, from the NCA said.
"We are determined to do all we can to disrupt and dismantle the organised crime groups involved in putting guns on the streets of the West Midlands."
